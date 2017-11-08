Somalia: Amisom to Withdraw 1000 Troops in 2017

The African Union peace keeping forces in Somalia Amisom is expected to reduce up to to 1000 troops by 31st December, Radio Dalsan reports.

In a Press conference held by Head of Amisom Franscisco Madeira the mission says it was to hand over security matters to the Somali army and police after ten years in the horn of Africa country.

"As a result of this, troop movements have started in different parts of Somalia and will continue for the coming weeks" Madeira said

"This is a process of re-alignment to effect the reduction in numbers and begin the handover of security responsibilities 2 Somali Forces" Madeira said.

"I want to assure all that this exercise's being conducted with caution to ensure the security of the Somali people is not compromised.

AMISOM is proud to commence this process. This is what we have always envisioned over the last 10 years of our support to Somalia" he said.

But even their departure the troops are expected to be part of the hyped "final" offensive against Alshabaab.

Radio Dalsan reported Tuesday that Ugandan troops had arrived in Afgoye some 60km from Mogadishu in readiness for the offensive.

Amisom is made up of 22000 strong troops from at least five African countries.