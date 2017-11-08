7 November 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Amisom to Withdraw 1000 Troops in 2017

Tagged:

Related Topics

The African Union peace keeping forces in Somalia Amisom is expected to reduce up to to 1000 troops by 31st December, Radio Dalsan reports.

In a Press conference held by Head of Amisom Franscisco Madeira the mission says it was to hand over security matters to the Somali army and police after ten years in the horn of Africa country.

"As a result of this, troop movements have started in different parts of Somalia and will continue for the coming weeks" Madeira said

"This is a process of re-alignment to effect the reduction in numbers and begin the handover of security responsibilities 2 Somali Forces" Madeira said.

"I want to assure all that this exercise's being conducted with caution to ensure the security of the Somali people is not compromised.

AMISOM is proud to commence this process. This is what we have always envisioned over the last 10 years of our support to Somalia" he said.

But even their departure the troops are expected to be part of the hyped "final" offensive against Alshabaab.

Radio Dalsan reported Tuesday that Ugandan troops had arrived in Afgoye some 60km from Mogadishu in readiness for the offensive.

Amisom is made up of 22000 strong troops from at least five African countries.

Somalia

AMISOM Launches Attack Against Al-Shabaab

African Union troops in Somalia have launched an operation to flush out al-Shabab militants from the Lower Shabelle… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.