Morocco: IMF Hails Morocco's Huge Progress in Financial Stability

Rabat — The International Monetary Fund (IMF) hailed, Tuesday, the huge progress made by Morocco in terms of financial stability, fostering the macroeconomic framework and promoting investment.

A statement by the head of government's office said that a delegation of IMF top officials, led by Director of the Middle East and Central Asia Department at the Fund Jihad Azour underlined, in a meeting with Saâd Eddine El Othmani, the full commitment by the cabinet to continue structural reforms, reinforce social programs, and improve adopted approaches, noting that the IMF is in support of such steps.

On this occasion, El Othmani reviewed the major structural reforms conducted by the government in the economic and social fields, as well as prospects offered by the ambitious measures laid down in the 2018 appropriation bill, aimed at boosting Morocco's development dynamic mainly in education, training, health, promoting job-generating industries and the business climate, and backing important sectors as agriculture and tourism.

The meeting also touched on promising prospects for the national economy growth and means to bolster it through shoring up strong value added economic sectors and job-generating activities for the benefit of youth, it concluded.