7 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President Al-Bashir - We Are Satisfied With Level of Relations With Mauritania

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Foield Marshal Omer Al-Bashir has said that the visit of Mauritanian President to Sudan was successful and fruitful by considering memorandums of understanding and executive programs signed by the two sides at the end of the Joint Sudanese -Mauritanian Higher Committee sessions in the Republican Palace, Tuesday.

President Al-Bashir said while addressing the signing ceremony, that signing of such memorandums would expand scope of cooperation , saying we are satisfied with level of bilateral relations.

He referred to historic bonds linking people of the two countries.

President Al-Bashir indicated that Sudan benefited from Mauritanian scholars in in dissemination of fiqh, referring to social links between many Sudanese and Mauritanian families, stressing depth of relations between Khartoum Nouakchott.

President of Mauritania, Mohamed Ould Abdel-Aziz, expressed appreciation over courtesy he found during his visit to Sudan , disclosing that it reflects strength and firmness of relations between Sudan and Mauritania.

The Mauritanian President , meanwhile, expressed pleasure. during his visit to several industrial and strategic firms , over development of industry in Sudan, expressing his country desire to push further cooperation with Sudan.

