Sudan, Mauritania Sign Number of MoU and Executive Programs

Khartoum — Sudan and Mauritania singed in the Republican Palace, Tuesday , and in the presence of President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir and Mauritanian President, Mohamed Ould Abdel-Aziz, a number of Memorandums of Understanding and Executive Programs.

The memos of understanding and executive programs cover cooperation in areas of water, sewage , vocational training, communication and information technologies , air transport, strategic planning , mining, and sea ports in addition to cooperation in police work.

At the end of the talks a minute of meetings of the 3rd session of the Joint Sudanese-Mauritanian Higher Committee was signed where Minister of International Cooperation, Idris Suleiman signed for Sudan and the Mauritanian Minister of Housing, Amal bint Maulud, signed for the side of Mauritania.