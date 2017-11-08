Sudan: Hassabo Affirms State Support to Jebel Barkal Festival

Khartoum — The Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahamn , has asserted State support to Jebel Barkal Festival for Tourism, Culture and Investment , in ist fourth version to be held at its fixed date.

The Vice-President was informed during his meeting with Jebel Barkal Festival Committee, led by the Festival Supervisor, Dr Abdul-Rahman Al-Khidir, on preparations made for holding the Festival on December ,the 6th.

Dr Al-Khidir said in press statements that the preparations were progressing well , disclosing that the Festival would be attended by President of the Republic.