7 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: President - National Dialogue Document is National Dialogue Gov'ts Main Reference

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir has reiterated the National Dialogue Document represents the essential reference for Government of National Dialogue and a roadmap for the Country in all fields.

President Al-Bashir , who was addressing meeting of the General Secretariat of the International Confederation of Arab Trade Unions and the Advisory Commission of Arab Working Women Committee, Tuesday, hailed the Arab trade unions solidarity with Sudan.

He also hailed the Sudanese Workers Trade Union Federation (SWTUF).

The President of the Republic indicated to roles of Arab women in in building the family , community and the state.

