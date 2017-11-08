7 November 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Mahlangu Suspended At UK Banking School Over Life Esidimeni Allegations

Tagged:

Related Topics

The Global Banking School in Bedfordshire in the United Kingdom confirmed that it has suspended Qedani Mahlangu, citing the seriousness of allegations about the Life Esidimeni tragedy against her as a reason.

Mahlangu was MEC for health when the department decided to end a contract with Life Esidimeni and move patients to a number of unlicensed NGOs.

At least 141 mental health patients died during and after the transfer and another 59 are still unaccounted for.

Mahlangu, along with the suspended director of the mental health review board, Dr Makgabo Manamela, and the suspended head of department Dr Tiego Selebano, have been identified as three of the main culprits behind the transfer of mental health patients.

Mahlangu was granted leave by Gauteng ANC to pursue her studies abroad.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the University of Bedfordshire said Mahlangu was studying at the Global Banking School, which is an affiliate of the University of Bedfordshire.

"Nevertheless, given the severity of the allegations Ms Mahlangu has been suspended from her studies at the Global Banking School on a without prejudice basis in light of information relating to a tribunal in South Africa."

Life Esidimeni arbitration hearings resume on Wednesday.

At the start of the hearings more than three weeks ago, people who lost their relatives during the transfer were disappointed that neither Mahlangu, Manamela nor Selebano were on the list of witnesses.

But former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke, who chairs the hearings, insisted that the three appear before them.

"Let me make it clear, these proceedings will not end until those witnesses... come before this hearing. If they are not here, all three of them, these hearings won't end," he said during the hearing.

Source: News24

South Africa

Winnie to Battle for Mandela's Qunu Homestead

In less than two weeks, the tug-of-war over former president Nelson Mandela's homestead in the Eastern Cape is set to be… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.