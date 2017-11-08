South Africa: Mahlangu Suspended At UK Banking School Over Life Esidimeni Allegations

The Global Banking School in Bedfordshire in the United Kingdom confirmed that it has suspended Qedani Mahlangu, citing the seriousness of allegations about the Life Esidimeni tragedy against her as a reason.

Mahlangu was MEC for health when the department decided to end a contract with Life Esidimeni and move patients to a number of unlicensed NGOs.

At least 141 mental health patients died during and after the transfer and another 59 are still unaccounted for.

Mahlangu, along with the suspended director of the mental health review board, Dr Makgabo Manamela, and the suspended head of department Dr Tiego Selebano, have been identified as three of the main culprits behind the transfer of mental health patients.

Mahlangu was granted leave by Gauteng ANC to pursue her studies abroad.

On Tuesday, a spokesperson for the University of Bedfordshire said Mahlangu was studying at the Global Banking School, which is an affiliate of the University of Bedfordshire.

"Nevertheless, given the severity of the allegations Ms Mahlangu has been suspended from her studies at the Global Banking School on a without prejudice basis in light of information relating to a tribunal in South Africa."

Life Esidimeni arbitration hearings resume on Wednesday.

At the start of the hearings more than three weeks ago, people who lost their relatives during the transfer were disappointed that neither Mahlangu, Manamela nor Selebano were on the list of witnesses.

But former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke, who chairs the hearings, insisted that the three appear before them.

"Let me make it clear, these proceedings will not end until those witnesses... come before this hearing. If they are not here, all three of them, these hearings won't end," he said during the hearing.

