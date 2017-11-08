Botswana: Bamalete Lutheran Hospital Seeks Aid

Ramotswa — Bamalete Lutheran Hospital is pleading for aid to expand its maternity ward.

Through the project, Poloko 2020, the hospital intends to raise funds for the hospital maternity ward to help it accommodate modern equipment.

The Minister of Employment, Labour Productivity and Skills Development, Mr Tshenolo Mabeo said this during a dinner dance to raise funds for the project.

He said the hospitals maternity ward remained the third most frequented hospital in the country after Princess Marina Referral Hospital and Nyangagwe Referral Hospital.

"You will agree with me that BLH is still one of the most preferred maternity services facility," he stated.

Mr Mabeo also noted that the hospital served mothers from all over the country in its maternity wards that housed 36 beds, four incubators and four beds in the high risk neonatal unit.

Despite the good reputation and operation, he said the hospital was experiencing challenges resulting from worn out facilities and equipment due to overutilisation.

"The maternity unit requires some space and modern equipment. Its operating theater needs proper air conditioning system and the central sterilisation," he added.

He said the Poloko 2020 project would help to save lives beyond the South East District, adding that the project needed about P30 million and was envisaged to be complete by 2020.

Furthermore, Mr Mabeo assured the hospital of government's support through the Ministry of Health and Wellness, which contributed significantly to the recurrent costs and to support other projects.

He regretted that the country still faced high numbers of maternal mortality rates. He said most incidences could be tracked back to primary health care centres such as clinics and district hospitals.

"It is government's commitment to ensure that there is improved care and creation of centres of excellence at these primary care centres to help meet the sustainable development goals by 2036," he said.

Bamalete Lutheran Hospital School of Nursing deputy principal, Ms Lena Menyatso said the Poloko 2020 project was aimed at reducing maternal death by 50 per cent as well as reducing referrals to referral hospitals.

Ms Menyatso said the project would also improve patient care at the hospital, and expressed hope that they would raise the required P30 million on time.

However, she pleaded with donors to come onboard and help the hospital raise the required amount.

Balete Kgosi Kgolo, Kgosi Mosadi stated that the hospital had testimonies for its good wok and she pleaded for support.

Kgosi Mosadi also said the hospital maternity ward recently received donated equipment from the Rotary Club and Debswana Mine Hospital from Jwaneng.

Source : BOPA