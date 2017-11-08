7 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Egypt: Sudan-Egypt Consular Committee Concludes Meetings

Khartoum — The joint Sudanese-Egyptian Consular Committee co-chaired by the FM Undersecretary, Ambassador, Abdulghani Al-Naeim and the Egyptian Assistant Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs, Ambassador, Khaled Yusri Rizg , has concluded its meetings , in Khartoum, Tuesday.

The three-day-meetings discussed a number of consular issues of mutual interest aiming at removing the obstacles facing the citizens of the two countries.

The committee has also reconsidered the implementation of the previous decisions and recommendations concerning immigration issues such as residences, visa and others.

The two sides agreed to hold the coming meetings, in Cairo, next April.

