7 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Speaker Lauds Abu Mazen's Move to Achieve a National Consensus

Khartoum — Speaker of the National Assembly, Prof. Ibrahim Ahmed Omer has lauded the move of the Palestinian President, Mahmud Abbas Abu-Mazen to realize national accord based on the constants of the Palestinian Issue.

Prof. Omer who received, Tuesday, at his office, the Official Envoy of the Palestinian President has called for the necessity of Palestinian unity which has positive impacts on the Palestinian Cause.

The meeting also, discussed the situations in the region and its effects on Palestine and the Sudanese-Palestinian bilateral relations.

