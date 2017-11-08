Sudan: Mauritanian President Concludes Visit to Sudan

Khartoum — Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz has concluded two day-visit to Sudan during which he led his country's delegation to the meeting of the joint Sudanese-Mauritanian High Committee.

Ould Abdel Aziz, during the visit, had talks with the government senior officials on issues of common interest.

He was seen off, at the airport by the President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher, a number of ministers and high rank officials.

The Sudanese-Mauritanian sides, in the end of the talks, signed a number of memos of understanding and executive programs including water, vocational training, IT, modernization of management, air transport, strategic planning, mining, sea ports and police fields.