Sudan: State Minister for Minerals Meets Executive Secretary of Lakes Region Organization

Khartoum — The State Minister at the Ministry of Minerals O'shaik Mohamed Ahmed Tahir met, at his office Tuesday, with the Executive Secretary of the Lakes Region Organization

The two sides discussed the agenda of the 3-day conference, which is scheduled to be held Wednesday at the Grand Holiday Villa under slogan (The 16th Conference of the Regional Committee for Combating Mal-exploitation of Natural Resources).

During his speech, the minister praised the efforts exerted by the organization, stressing Sudan's cooperation with the organization to achieve its objectives in the Lakes region in order to optimize the exploitation of African resources.

For his part, the Executive Secretary of the Organization stressed that the objective of the organization through the conference was to seek the best exploitation of resources and how to find an equation for the violation of the laws resulting from the differences in tax between the countries of the lakes region to combat smuggling issues.

It worth mentioning that the opening session of the conference will be held with the participation of more than 12 African countries under the auspices of the State Minister at the Ministry of Minerals. The sitting is to be addressed by the National Coordinator of the Organization, the chairman of the conference committee and the executive secretary of the organization.