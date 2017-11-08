7 November 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: State Minister for Minerals Meets Executive Secretary of Lakes Region Organization

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The State Minister at the Ministry of Minerals O'shaik Mohamed Ahmed Tahir met, at his office Tuesday, with the Executive Secretary of the Lakes Region Organization

The two sides discussed the agenda of the 3-day conference, which is scheduled to be held Wednesday at the Grand Holiday Villa under slogan (The 16th Conference of the Regional Committee for Combating Mal-exploitation of Natural Resources).

During his speech, the minister praised the efforts exerted by the organization, stressing Sudan's cooperation with the organization to achieve its objectives in the Lakes region in order to optimize the exploitation of African resources.

For his part, the Executive Secretary of the Organization stressed that the objective of the organization through the conference was to seek the best exploitation of resources and how to find an equation for the violation of the laws resulting from the differences in tax between the countries of the lakes region to combat smuggling issues.

It worth mentioning that the opening session of the conference will be held with the participation of more than 12 African countries under the auspices of the State Minister at the Ministry of Minerals. The sitting is to be addressed by the National Coordinator of the Organization, the chairman of the conference committee and the executive secretary of the organization.

Sudan

Sudan Introduces Airline to Boost Trade With Uganda

Uganda's coffee exports to Sudan are set be boosted by the introduction of Tarco airlines that will ferry both cargo and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.