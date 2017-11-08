Botswana: Healthy Lifestyle Key - Minister

Kachikau — Kachikau and Pandamatenga communities in the Chobe District have been encouraged to come up with strategies to promote health and wellness.

Addressing kgotla meetings at the two villages, Assistant Minister of Health and Wellness, Mr Dikgang Makgalemele informed residents that education and a healthy lifestyle were key in fighting diseases.

He said attention should be given to both communicable and non-communicable diseases.

Mr Makgaleemele said he was disturbed by those who placed their well-being in the hands of health practitioners and advised residents to take full responsibility of their health since a good lifestyle was the best investment anybody could make in living a healthy and productive life.

"Your health should be your responsibility and we are concerned that we lose lives because of diseases which could be prevented," he added.

Mr Makgalemele said a high number of people died from non-communicable diseases compared to HIV/AIDS.

He said globally, 36 million people died from non-communicable diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes and cancer.

Government he said spent P800 million on ARV treatment and twice if not more on treatment for non-communicable diseases.

While preventative care was key, he said communities should adopt healthy lifestyle practices since such played a major role in the prevention of non communicable diseases which were a result of a combination of lack of physical activity, unhealthy diets, abuse of alcohol and tobacco and lack of attention to well being.

Mr Makgalemele said obesity among children was a concern saying some parents had a tendency of feeding their children junk food.

He urged men to do safe male circumcision and dismissed rumours that it affected sexual performance.

Area MP, Mr Machana Shamukuni informed residents that their bodies were more like vehicles which needed to be serviced time and again.

He raised concern about men who still dragged their feet to go for testing while some claimed to be okay if their partners tested negative.

Source : BOPA