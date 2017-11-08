Morocco: Executive President of Jewish-Moroccan Cultural Heritage Foundation Passes Away

Rabat — Jacques Toledano, executive president of the Jewish-Moroccan Cultural Heritage Foundation and of the Casablanca Judaism Museum, died Monday in Paris at the age of 81 following a heart attack, his family has announced.

The deceased, born in 1936 in Meknes, was an entrepreneur, a man of peace and culture, and a major stakeholder in Morocco's social sphere.

He was appointed, at the enthronement of HM King Mohammed VI, as one of the nine members of the Economic Experts Committee. Late King Hassan II made him a knight of the Throne Order as an industrialist and was promoted by HM King Mohammed VI to the rank of officer of the Throne Order.

An activist in favour for bringing Islam and Judaism closer and searching for a balanced solution to Middle East conflict, he took part in all stages of talks leading to the signature of Oslo Accords.