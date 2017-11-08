Morocco: Senegal Keen to Benefit From Morocco's Trade Justice Experience

Dakar — Senegal is willing to benefit from the Moroccan experience in the field of trade justice, said, Tuesday in Dakar, Senegalese justice minister Ismaila Madior Fall.

"Senegal just got its law on trade courts dated 2017. We are going to open our first trade court and the Moroccan experience will light the way for us," he told MAP following a meeting with a Moroccan delegation representing the justice ministry and led by its secretary general Abdelilah Lahkim Bennani.

Morocco has developed a commercial justice system for the past twenty years, with 8 trade courts and four trade appeal courts, he said, announcing that before the end of the current year, a Senegalese delegation will travel to Morocco to learn about the Kingdom's experience in the field of trade justice.

Morocco also has an expertise in dematerialization and computerization of judicial channels, which could help us make good use of new information and communication technology in the justice sector, he added.