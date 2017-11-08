South Africa: Cape Town Fires Contained, Hundreds of Firefighters On Scene

Fires in Gordon's Bay and Simon's Town are contained but could flare up if the wind picks up, City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson Theo Layne said on Wednesday morning.

A vegetation fire broke out on Sir Lowry's Pass on Tuesday, spreading towards Gordon's Bay and leaving much of Cape Town covered in smoke.

Three houses were completely destroyed while two others sustained damage, Layne said.

"The fire is still burning on the higher slopes of the mountain but is contained for now. There is still a strong south-easter blowing and if the wind picks up, anything can happen."

About 350 to 400 firefighters are on the scene at Gordon's Bay, with 210 from the City of Cape Town and the rest from other services, he added.

Meanwhile, another fire broke out at Redhill, near Simon's Town, on Tuesday evening and spread towards Cape Point.

"The fire burnt towards the Scarborough area, and no residential properties were destroyed. The fire is contained in that area. We averted danger to the Redhill informal settlement," Layne said.

More than 60 firefighters and 12 fire engines remain on the scene, he added.

Several roads remain closed due to the fires.

City of Cape Town safety and security director Richard Bosman said Red Hill Road is closed at Scarborough Road in Simon's Town.

The N2 on Sir Lowry's pass has been re-opened for traffic, but the R44 Rooi Els remained closed.

Bladen Powell Drive is also closed between Strandfontein Road and Capricorn Circle due to sand on the roadway, Bosman said.

Source: News24