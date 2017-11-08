7 November 2017

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Agreement Signed With Zimbabwe Railway Company

Mozambique's publicly owned port and rail company, CFM, has signed a "Service Level Agreement" with the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ), and the Zimbabwean ferrochrome producer ZIMASCO.

According to a source in CFM, the agreement should guarantee the movement of large amounts of chrome and of iron ingots to the ports of Beira and Maputo along the Mozambican rail network (the Machipanda and Limpopo lines, respectively).

The agreement came into force on 1 November and is valid until December 2018. During that period, it envisages the rail transport of about a million tonnes of these minerals for export. With the signing of this agreement the amount of freight using the Limpopo line next year should rise to about a million tonnes, a figure never reached before.

To achieve these figures, CFM and NRZ are mobilizing the necessary locomotives and wagons.

The agreement was signed by the chairperson of the CFM board, Miguel Matabel, and by the company's executive director for operations, Agostinho Langa. The managing director of NRZ, L.A. Mukwada, signed for his company, as did the Chief Executive Office of ZIMASCO, John Musekiwa.

