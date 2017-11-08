7 November 2017

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Reduction in Sulphur Content of Diesel

As from 1 November, all filling stations have been replacing diesel with 500 ppm (parts per million) of sulphur, with diesel that is only 50 ppm of sulphur.

The change has been made for environmental reasons, according to a press release from the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy. Sulphur is a pollutant, and thus diesel with a lower sulphur content is less damaging to the environment.

The benefits include reduced risks to human health, since the fuel burnt in diesel-powered vehicles and machines will be cleaner, and will emit less particulate matter.

The switch to 50 ppm diesel is among the recommendations made by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), which is urging African countries to market more sustainable and less harmful fuels.

Lower sulphur content not only means that fewer particles are issued into the atmosphere from vehicle exhaust tubes, but also that vehicle engines themselves should last longer, and maintenance costs will be lower.

With this step, the diesel sold at Mozambican filling stations will be the same as the diesel sold in neighbouring countries such as South Africa.

