Kenya: Tea Workers Call Off Strike

Multinational tea companies can now heave a sigh of relief after the union representing workers called off a three-week strike that resulted in losses of up to Sh300 million.

The move follows a directive by the Industrial Court on Monday ordering the Kenya Agricultural and Plantation Workers' Union (KAPWU) to suspend the strike with all parties required to meet in court next week Monday.

KAPWU general secretary, Francis Atwoli, appealed to workers Tuesday to respect the court's directive and return to work.

"We want our members to report back to work as the court has ruled so and we need to obey the orders," said Mr Atwoli.

Some of the firms affected by the industrial action include James Finlay, Unilever Tea Ltd, Sasini, Williamson tea Kenya, Karirana Ltd and Limuru Tea.