Gambia: Activista Train 50 Advocates On Democracy, Albreda Nbr

Activista-The Gambia with funding from National Endowment for Democracy trains 50 Advocates on Democracy at Albreda, North Bank Region under the project titled "Enhancing Democratisation process through youth leadership and participation".

The participants were drawn from NBR and CRR North from 3-5 November, 2017.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mr. Omar Danso, said young people are always referred to as future leaders and they are usually seen as followers and cheerleaders. "But as young people we are the drivers and shapers of today. And if this exclusion continues, then our representation at the decision-making platforms will be minimal", he said.

He continued "we are saying Gambia is a democratic country. This is the phenomenon that you hear every day but the reality is when we talked about democracy what do we really mean? Does it really mean lawlessness? Does it mean l have to do what l want and no one will hold me accountable? There are rules and regulations. There are laws and policies in the country and there are democratic principles that we have to follow as young people and as a nation for us to determine ourselves as democratic country and this is one of the reasons we have this training" he said.

Mr. Danso, said they want to train young leaders and advocates who will go back and engage influential people in their various communities to change the status quo.

The Activista National Coordinator, Mr. Alagie S. Nyang, said as citizens, they have to understand their rights and responsibilities and a proper understanding of the functions of different institutions in the society. He noted in order to enhance effective delivery of service, they need to engage their representatives in parliament, councils and various government institutions.

"If we want to build a better society where people live a dignified life, we don't have to wait till tomorrow to do it. The building of that society starts today so that at the end of the day we can all live a dignified life. A world where social justice prevails. A world where bad governance and corruption is history", said the Activista National Coordinator.