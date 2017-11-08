7 November 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambian Boxers Trained

By Kebba Af Touray

Gambia Boxing Association (GBA) last Friday conducted a training session for their athletes at Latrikunda based Bai Nyass boxing grounds, to better prepare fighters ahead of future competitions.

Last week's training session saw sequence of bouts with the competition between six boxers.

The first bout was contested between Karim Kolley of Red Corner and Babacaar Jammeh of Blue Corner followed by the second bout between Yusupha Badgie and Babou Sanneh.

The third fight had Karim Kolley battling it out with Babou Sanneh and the last been Ensa Jarjue and Musa Sanneh.

In post training interview, the head of the Gambia Boxing Association, Sambou Conteh, said such initiatives will help them boost the talents and boxing skills of their athletes, revive the sport in the country and thanked Banjul Breweries with the XXL, The Gambia for being their sponsors and for providing them with soft drinks.

He cited finance as their major challenge that hampers the execution of their trainings and to foot the bill for Foday Barjo alias Bangura to compete with one of the champions in Senegal.

He appealed on all and sundry to their aid and develop boxing in the country.

