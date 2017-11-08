7 November 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: AG Receives Report On Alleged 'Whatsapp' Officers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Mustapha Jallow

The Gambia Armed Forces, GAF, have now completed investigations into the case of soldiers that are accused engaging in mutinous and seditious acts.

"Reports have been delivered to the Attorney General office in Banjul for legal advice," Military spokesperson Major Lamin K. Sanyang told this medium yesterday.

Major Lamin K. Sanyang, the PRO of GAF said they have conducted thorough investigations and are making progress in order to bring the officers to court as charged; that this depends on the legal advice from the Justice Ministry.

"The relevant reports were forwarded to the Attorney General for his advice and once we get it, we would invite the press to brief them on the matter," he said.

It could be recalled that files of some of the detained soldiers who were accused of killings, had earlier been submitted to Attorney General's department for over four months now, without action being filed against the suspects.

Military sources indicate that the investigation panel faced difficulties in obtaining information about the alleged 'whatsapp' scandal.

Twenty- three soldiers are still held in custody without being brought before a court of competent jurisdiction.

Gambia

Kombo South District Tribunal Presides Over Land Dispute Cases

The Chief of Kombo South District, Lamin Darboe, on Wednesday 25th October 2017, presided over land dispute cases within… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.