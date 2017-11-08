Gambia: AG Receives Report On Alleged 'Whatsapp' Officers

The Gambia Armed Forces, GAF, have now completed investigations into the case of soldiers that are accused engaging in mutinous and seditious acts.

"Reports have been delivered to the Attorney General office in Banjul for legal advice," Military spokesperson Major Lamin K. Sanyang told this medium yesterday.

Major Lamin K. Sanyang, the PRO of GAF said they have conducted thorough investigations and are making progress in order to bring the officers to court as charged; that this depends on the legal advice from the Justice Ministry.

"The relevant reports were forwarded to the Attorney General for his advice and once we get it, we would invite the press to brief them on the matter," he said.

It could be recalled that files of some of the detained soldiers who were accused of killings, had earlier been submitted to Attorney General's department for over four months now, without action being filed against the suspects.

Military sources indicate that the investigation panel faced difficulties in obtaining information about the alleged 'whatsapp' scandal.

Twenty- three soldiers are still held in custody without being brought before a court of competent jurisdiction.