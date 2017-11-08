7 November 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Is the Barrow Administration Taking Stock of Public Opinion?

Gambia does not have polls to check the popularity ratings of their public figures. This is important in a democracy.

It gives leaders opportunity to take stock of public opinion and improve their performance. Foroyaa will begin to publish letters from the readers to help all the people in the public domain to know what the people are saying. All those affected will have the right to send rejoinders to clarify any issue of concern. Foroyaa would appreciate candid opinions put in a decent manner so that a public debate around issues of concern would be entertained.

