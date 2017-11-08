Gambia: Jallow Could Miss Gambia Test Games

Gambia gaffer Sang Ndong may have to do without red-hot striker Lamin Jallow after the player emerged a doubt for the Scorpions' two international test matches.

Jallow is one of six forwards summoned for the friendly games to be held in Rabat this month where the Scorpions are set to play second string side of Morocco and possibly the Central African Republic.

However, Ndong may have to do without Jallow's services whose inclusion could work magic for Gambia giving he'd scored four times the last three games he'd played for Italian second tier side Cesena.

Foroyaa Sport understands Cesena are apprehensive about releasing the player for national team duties.

22-year-old Lamin has been the club's go-to-guy as the side grapples with scoring profligacy.

As a result, coach Fabrizio Castori fears the absence of the former Bakau United man could create a huge void in his squad.

It's unclear what the Gambia Football Federation makes of this but a fight between Snag and Cesena isn't expected.