7 November 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Two Dead, 2 MPs Injured in Car Collision

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kebba Jeffang And Yankuba Jallow

The accident that happened on Monday morning near Mile 2 prisons along the Banjul highway, had left two persons dead, 30 others including two National Assembly members seriously injured, Police spokesperson ASP Foday Conta confirmed.

The vehicles belong to two parliamentarians in the persons of Hon. Saikouba Jarju of Busumbala Constituency and the Member for Sannementereng Constituency, Baba Galleh Jallow. Both vehicles summersaulted at the time of the accident, according to police reports.

"I just confirmed from the Commissioner that the MPs were the ones driving themselves but the initial report we got was their drivers were driving.

The number of people involved in the accident was thirty people but two died. We have only one who was in comma but has recovered. Both MPs are admitted and they have serious injuries," PRO Conta said on November 6th.

He explained that the accident occurred just after Mile 2 prisons, between 10 and 10:30am, as the two vehicles were coming from Serekunda end, going towards Banjul.

Conta said the vehicle belonging to Hon. Jarju, was on the slow lane while Hon. Jallow, was on the fast lane; that Jarju switched to the fast lane where the other vehicle was coming, resulting in the collision.

"The other vehicle was on a fast lane and he was expected to be going at fast speed. There was this collision which caused both vehicles to summersault. The one belonging to the National Assembly member for Sannementering was the white one. And the other one, am not very sure but I think it summersaulted too," Police PRO explained.

He said both vehicles were carrying some people two of whom died at the spot while others sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital.

He said Saikouba's vehicle number was BJL 2851 N while Baba Galleh's own is BJL 2805 N.

Gambia

Kombo South District Tribunal Presides Over Land Dispute Cases

The Chief of Kombo South District, Lamin Darboe, on Wednesday 25th October 2017, presided over land dispute cases within… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.