7 November 2017

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: President Inaugurates Maize Processing Plant

Tagged:

Related Topics

President Filipe Nyusi on 28 October inaugurated a maize processing plant in the northern city of Nampula that can process 100 tonnes of maize a day.

The factory is an Indian investment of about US$2 million, and it brings to 12 the number of maize processing plants in Nampula. The factory employs 155 workers, most of them Mozambicans recruited locally.

President Nyusi said that a factory of this size was both a response to high levels of agricultural production in Nampula and the neighbouring provinces, and also an incentive for greater production in coming agricultural campaigns.

President Nyusi urged farmers to increase the amount of maize they grow, so that they can supply the processing industries.

"We are urging the producers to improve the quality of the products they harvest which serve as raw materials for the processing units", he told the inauguration ceremony, "in order to ensure the uniformity and size of grains to meet the norms demanded internationally".

The President stressed that installing food processing plants is part of the government's plans to raise agricultural production, and to meet the challenges of increasing productivity, and of agro-industrialisation.

Processing and transformation of primary products, he added, is one of the means to achieve prosperity and competitiveness, resting on a model of inclusive and sustainable growth.

Mozambique

Russia Debt-for-Development Initiative to Support School Meals in Mozambique

In addition to providing debt relief for Mozambique, the initiative will free up new resources for development and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.