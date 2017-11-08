Mozambique: President Inaugurates Maize Processing Plant

President Filipe Nyusi on 28 October inaugurated a maize processing plant in the northern city of Nampula that can process 100 tonnes of maize a day.

The factory is an Indian investment of about US$2 million, and it brings to 12 the number of maize processing plants in Nampula. The factory employs 155 workers, most of them Mozambicans recruited locally.

President Nyusi said that a factory of this size was both a response to high levels of agricultural production in Nampula and the neighbouring provinces, and also an incentive for greater production in coming agricultural campaigns.

President Nyusi urged farmers to increase the amount of maize they grow, so that they can supply the processing industries.

"We are urging the producers to improve the quality of the products they harvest which serve as raw materials for the processing units", he told the inauguration ceremony, "in order to ensure the uniformity and size of grains to meet the norms demanded internationally".

The President stressed that installing food processing plants is part of the government's plans to raise agricultural production, and to meet the challenges of increasing productivity, and of agro-industrialisation.

Processing and transformation of primary products, he added, is one of the means to achieve prosperity and competitiveness, resting on a model of inclusive and sustainable growth.