Kenya: Court Detains Suspects in Murder of Kenya Simbas Star Mike Okombe

Four suspects in the murder of Kenyan international rugby player Mike Okombe will remain in custody for seven days before they are charged in court.

This is after the Nakuru Chief Magistrate Josephat Kalo granted the request by the investigating officer to have the suspects detained for some more days to allow police complete the investigation.

Corporal Jacob Gathiuma, in a sworn affidavit before court, said the suspects Maryanne Mumbi, Calvin Okoth, Erick Mochache and Vincent Omondi were only arrested the previous day and that police were yet to conclude investigations.

According to the officer, the four had to be arraigned before court on Tuesday so as to meet the 24-hour timeline as required by the law.

The court heard that the police had made some discoveries at the scene of crime which are likely to lead to more arrests.

"We have made crucial discoveries at the scene which we expect will lead to apprehension of more suspects in the matter," said Gathiuma.

The suspects, however, through their lawyer Kamau Chomba, unsuccessfully opposed the application saying that it was infringing on their rights.

Chomba accused the police of trying to handle his clients as "accused persons" yet they were only suspects.

The prosecution, led by Bidan Kihara, did not oppose the application on grounds that the police had acted appropriately by acting within the constitutional provisions.

The court allowed the police to detain the suspects until Monday next week when they will be expected to plead to the charges.

Okombe, 27, was stabbed to death during a scuffle at a birthday party in a house at Olive Inn in Nakuru.

Rongai Divisional Police Commander Japheth Kioko on Monday confirmed that Mumbi and six other suspects who were attending the birthday party, including the host, had surrendered to the police.