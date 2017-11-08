8 November 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi Civil Servant's Photos to Be On Payroll to Curb Ghost Workers

Photo: Nyasa Times
Civil servants at Capital Hill going to work.
By Tione Andsen- Mana

Department of Human Resource Management and Development has embarked on an exercise six week programme to emboss pictures of civil servants in the Human Resource Management Information Systems (HRMIS) as one way of curbing the creation of ghost workers on the payrolls throughout the country.

Director for HRMIS, Mike Majabula issued a circular to various Ministries and Department in Lilongwe notifying them of the exercise which began on November 6, 2017.

He stated that insertion of the pictures aims at improving tight security features of the system which is place.

Majabula said his department will visit offices of different Ministry and Departments on specific dates.

"The exercise will require heads of Ministries and Department to inform all the employees of the exercise so that it should yield meaningful results," he pointed out.

The Director disclosed that photos are for free for all employees and would be appearing on the offices' payroll.

This development has been viewed as positive one since creation of ghost workers within various Ministries and Department would be minimised.

Malawi for the past years lost a lot of money through ghost workers who were being included on payrolls by a selected team of individuals within its machinery as a means to syphon funds.

Government made a directive that all civil servants should be paid through the banks although the measure at times faces delays in disbursement.

