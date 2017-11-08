7 November 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Mother of Labour Party Chairman Kidnapped in Ilorin

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abiodun Fagbemi

Ilorin — The mother of the National Chairman of Labour Party (LP), Dr. Mike Omotosho, was on Sunday kidnapped in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.A source said four men abducted the octogenarian at gunpoint around 7:00p.m at his 23 Lobalade Street, Tanke area of Ilorin.

The source added that the kidnappers stormed the house demanding for one Titilayo, believed to be the younger sister of the politician. But Titilayo was said to have gone for an evening church service at the time.

"When they could not get her, they overpowered the security men and headed into the apartment, where they saw the woman. They asked her to dress up with a warning that she should not cry for help," another source explained.

The aged woman is said to be on medication for an undisclosed ailment, a situation that is feared could worsen her already fragile health. Omotosho was not available for confirmation, but the spokesman of Kwara State Police Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the incident to The Guardian in Ilorin.

According to Okasanmi, "She state commissioner of police had directed officers and men of the command to ensure her "rescue and arrest of perpetrators of the heinous crime."

Nigeria

Oil Spills Linked to Infant Deaths in Niger Delta

Babies in Nigeria are twice as likely to die in the first month of life if their mothers were living near an oil spill… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.