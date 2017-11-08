Nigeria: Mother of Labour Party Chairman Kidnapped in Ilorin

Ilorin — The mother of the National Chairman of Labour Party (LP), Dr. Mike Omotosho, was on Sunday kidnapped in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital.A source said four men abducted the octogenarian at gunpoint around 7:00p.m at his 23 Lobalade Street, Tanke area of Ilorin.

The source added that the kidnappers stormed the house demanding for one Titilayo, believed to be the younger sister of the politician. But Titilayo was said to have gone for an evening church service at the time.

"When they could not get her, they overpowered the security men and headed into the apartment, where they saw the woman. They asked her to dress up with a warning that she should not cry for help," another source explained.

The aged woman is said to be on medication for an undisclosed ailment, a situation that is feared could worsen her already fragile health. Omotosho was not available for confirmation, but the spokesman of Kwara State Police Command, Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the incident to The Guardian in Ilorin.

According to Okasanmi, "She state commissioner of police had directed officers and men of the command to ensure her "rescue and arrest of perpetrators of the heinous crime."