Cameroon: End of Sports Season - Accreditation Begins

"The Minister of Communication informs national and international media practitioners that procedures to obtain an accreditation to cover the official ceremony to mark the end of the 2017 sports season and to award trophies to cup winners are open in his ministry at the department of private media and advertising. In this light, they must deposit a file latest this Friday 10 November 2017, at 12.00 noon prompt with the following documents: - a stamped application of the publisher of the media applying for coverage, and addressed to the Minister of Communication; - a photocopy of the National Identity Card of the journalist(s) to be accredited, - for print media, a copy of the last issue of the publisher's paper applying for coverage".
Minister of Communication