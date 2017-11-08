Cameroon: 2018 World Cup Qualifiers - Indomitable Lions At Work

All players called to camp answered present at the training yesterday. Christian Bassogog has been declared unfit for the encounter against Zambia due to an injury.

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon began effective training in Yaounde yesterday November 7, 2017 ahead of the sixth and last playing day of the 2018 World Cup qualifier against the Chipolopolo of Zambia on Saturday November 11, 2017 in Ndola, Zambia. The players are presently in their hideout in Yaounde where they are putting up strategies to win come Saturday. At the Omnisports Stadium yesterday November 7, 2017 many fans thronged the stadium to watch the Lions train and to encourage them. The team trains at the Yaounde Ominisports Stadium twice every day. The Lions had a one-hour intensive training yesterday with all the 23 players called to camp by Coach Hugo Broos. One of the players, Christian Bassogog was not part of the training due to a knee injury and has been declared unfit for the match against Zambia. He has been replaced by Clarence Bitang who plays for Union Douala. Yesterday's training focused mostly on fitness, ball control and positioning on the pitch. Out of the 23 players called to camp, five of them are from the local championship. They are Messi Bouli (Apejes), Abouem Maya (UMS), Frantz Pangop (Union Douala), Alphonse Tientcheu (Eding Sport) and Clarence Bitang (Union Douala). They are all part of the Intermediate Lions squad. Abouem Maya and Messi Bouli have been selected to replace Ernest Olivier Mabouka and Jean Pierre Nsame who are nursing injuries. The atmosphere in the team is convivial as the players and officials go about their duties. Even though Cameroon is out of the race, Coach Hugo Broos and his players are working tirelessly in order to win the match against Zambia come Saturday. Hugo Broos will be counting on the likes of Olympique Marseille striker, Clinton Njie, Union Douala player, Frantz Pangop and Porto striker, Aboubakar Vincent, among others. The Indomitable Lions leave for Ndola, Zambia, on Thursday November 9, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. on board a private flight. Cameroon won the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations and played the Confederations Cup. The champions of Africa will not be in Russia next year for the World Cup after they were booted out of the qualifying round by Nigeria.