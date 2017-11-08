Cameroon: Environment And Nature Protection - Measure Taken to Save Dja Reserve

The Ministry of Economy, Planning and Regional Development has through a partnership convention sought the expertise of World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF).

Government, through the Ministry of Economy, Planning and Regional Development (MINEPAT) has signed a partnership convention with the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) to handle environmental aspects of the Integrated Development and Planning Programme of the Dja Mining Loop and the Adjacent Border Area (PADI DJA). Mining operations are expected to take place in the Dja Faunal Reserve which spans across the South and East Regions. The signing ceremony took place in Yaounde, Tuesday November 7, 2017.While MINEPAT boss, Louis Paul Motaze penned for his ministry, Hanson Njiforti, Director of WWF-Cameroon Country Office Programme signed for his outfit which is engaged in wilderness preservation and the reduction of human impact on the environment. According to Hanson Njiforti of WWF, the convention will give them a legal framework to exercise in protecting the Dja. "We sometimes neglect the impact of some of our activities on the environment. A project carried out without considering the impact on the environment can cost us a lot more," he averred, noting that the convention was a good step in the right direction. WWF Cameroon is expected to provide its assistance, technical expertise and support to PADI DJA, with the principal objective of ameliorating the living conditions of the affected population. WWF Cameroon will also have the task of promoting good governance in the execution of the project and put in place transparency mechanisms to guarantee proper usage of resources allocated to the project. Blondeau Talatala, Coordinator of PADI DJA said they are handling all concerns in view of the future exploitation of the Mbalam iron ore and other similar mining projects in the area. We learned the Dja Faunal Reserve is one of the largest and most biologically diverse tracts of protected rainforest in central Africa. Ancient granite outcrops pierce the forests canopy, creating a mosaic of swamps and grasslands in the forest. More than 1,200 plant species, 107 mammals, 429 birds and 60 fish species have been recorded, including western lowland gorilla, chimpanzee and seven other species of diurnal primate.