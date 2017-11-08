Cameroon: Commonwealth Parliamentary Association - Hon. Emilia Lifaka Elected Chairperson

The Ministry of Economy, Planning and Regional Development has through a partnership convention sought the expertise of… Read more »

Cameroon's Member of Parliament, Hon. Emilia Monjowa Lifaka, has been elected Chairperson of the Executive Committee of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, CPA. She was elected yesterday in Dhaka, Bangladesh during the 63rd conference of the association. The Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly of Cameroon secured 107 votes against 70 votes for her opponents; Hon. Niki Rattle and 15 votes for Hon. Shiley Osborne, who are Speakers of the National Assemblies of Cooks Island and Montserrat respectively. Hon. Lifaka is therefore expected during her tenure at the helm of the association to promote Commonwealth values and principles. She has been credited for the key role played in the successful organisation of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference which Cameroon hosted in October 2014.

Copyright © 2017 Cameroon Tribune. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.