Somalia: Galmudug's Haaf Confesses Used U.S.$1 Million From Public Coffers to Defend Presidency

Ahmed Haaf on Tuesday admitted that he channelled finances set aside for infrastructure to defend himself after his controversial impeachment.

Speaking to regional state Ministers and MPs in Adado the administrative headquarters of the Central Somalia region Haaf said there had been $1M set aside for road reconstruction and expansion of the Hobyo port.

"When the political crisis arose after my impeachment I was forced to spend the one Million" Haaf said.

Money was used to impeach me therefore I had to use money to defend myself" he said.

"This am telling you heart to heart. The money belonged to Galmudug coffers. But if my position is threatened I have no option but to defend myself and you my people" he told the Ministers and MPs.