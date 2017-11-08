8 November 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Fugitive Puntland Soldier Arrested in Kismayo After Attempted Rape And Shooting of 16yr Girl

Tagged:

Related Topics

Jubaland authorities have arrested a fugitive Puntland soldier who reportedly shot a 16 years old girl on her private twice and attempted to rape her. The incident took place in the port city of Bossaso last week. Authorities confirmed the soldier was arrested in the Jubaland capital Kismayu.

He is said to be on the run after pressure was mounted on Puntland authorities to have him charged for shooting the girl and attempted rape. It is alleged that the soldier and the girl had been in a love relationship.

The incident attracted outrage from human rights activists who demanded the arrest of the soldier. The girl is at the moment nursing her wounds at the Darul Shifaa medical facility in the port city of Bossaso.

Somalia

U.S. Ramps Up Military Strikes in Somalia

Human rights groups concerned there will be a rise in civilian casualties Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.