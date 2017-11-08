Somalia: Fugitive Puntland Soldier Arrested in Kismayo After Attempted Rape And Shooting of 16yr Girl

Jubaland authorities have arrested a fugitive Puntland soldier who reportedly shot a 16 years old girl on her private twice and attempted to rape her. The incident took place in the port city of Bossaso last week. Authorities confirmed the soldier was arrested in the Jubaland capital Kismayu.

He is said to be on the run after pressure was mounted on Puntland authorities to have him charged for shooting the girl and attempted rape. It is alleged that the soldier and the girl had been in a love relationship.

The incident attracted outrage from human rights activists who demanded the arrest of the soldier. The girl is at the moment nursing her wounds at the Darul Shifaa medical facility in the port city of Bossaso.