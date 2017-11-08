Kenya: 17 Kenyan Fishermen Arrested By Ugandan Security Forces - Police

Seventeen Kenyan fishermen were arrested in Lake Victoria on Monday night and detained on Ugandan islands by Ugandan security personnel.

They were taken to two different islands.

DETAINED

Nine fishermen are held in Riabana Island while eight fishermen are at Kalangala Island, which are on the Ugandan side of Lake Victoria.

Suba North OCPD Wilson Nanga confirmed the incident, saying that the Kenyan security personnel have begun investigations to finds out the cause of the arrest.

"We are finding out the reason our Ugandan counterparts arrested and detained our fishermen in their islands," said Mr Nanga told the Nation.

Lake Victoria Beach Management Unit Network Chairperson Edward Oremo said the fishermen were arrested by armed Ugandan security personnel a few kilometres from Remba Island and ordered onto one boat.

BORDER

Remba Island is in Kenyan waters and is three kilometres away from the Uganda-Kenya border on the lake. The fishermen were in six boats.

Mr Oremo said the arrested fishermen were due to be arraigned in court at Kalangala Island in accordance with Ugandan marine and fishing laws.

"We are still not aware why they arrested the fishermen," he said.

He told the Nation that previous incidences involved accusations of trespassing into Ugandan waters.

SECURITY

Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo accused the Kenyan government of neglecting security concerns of fishermen in Lake Victoria.

"The government has failed to provide our fishermen with security because the region lies in opposition stronghold," she claimed.

"We will soon be urging our fishermen to consider themselves as non-Kenyans because the government has failed to protect them."

The legislator claimed she has constantly urged the government to address the insecurity problem in the lake with no success.