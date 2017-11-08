7 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Witness in Nakuru Copter Crash Appears Again in Gakuru Smash

By Evelyne Musambi

There is a new witness in town who has been giving media interviews at fatal crash scenes.

Dennis Muigai Ngengi appeared as a witness in two fatal crash scenes - in Nakuru, where a helicopter crashed into Lake Nakuru, and in Murang'a where Nyeri Governor Wahome Gakuru died.

In the latest incident on Tuesday, Mr Ngengi claimed he witnessed the crash on Thika-Murang'a road that claimed the life of the Nyeri Governor.

Mr Muigai was interviewed live on Citizen TV as he narrated how he was being driven by a female police officer behind the governor's vehicle.

Donning his signature dark glasses and with an ear piece, Mr Muigai explained how the accident happened.

He claimed that the governor's driver was trying to avoid hitting a motorbike when the crash happened.

POLICE DRIVER

Mr Muigai who did not say what he does to deserve a police driver, said that after the crash, he started by securing the bodyguard's gun and personal belongings of the vehicle's occupants.

During the Lake Nakuru helicopter crash on 21 October, Mr Muigai claimed to have been a "State pilot".

The Nakuru crash claimed five lives.

He was in crutches during a live interview on NTV where he sent condolences to the family of his deceased pilot "colleague and friend" as well as other victims.

He was the first one to be interviewed at the scene before other men who said they were part of Team Uhuru joined in to send their condolences.

Among the Team Uhuru members who spoke at that time was State House Digital Director Dennis Itumbi's brother, David.

