South Africa: Intelligent Irish Side a Huge Threat, Says Proudfoot

Ireland is a very intelligent rugby side who are well-coached, and the Springboks will have to prepare very well to meet an extremely tough challenge when the two sides meet on Saturday in Dublin, according to Matt Proudfoot , the Springbok scrum coach.

Proudfoot was flanked by Springbok prop Beast Mtawarira when he addressed media at the team hotel in Dublin on Tuesday.

The Springboks meet Ireland on Saturday at the Aviva Stadium in the first of four Castle Lager Tours Test matches, which also includes Tests against France in Paris, Italy in Padova and Wales in Cardiff.

The two sides last met in June 2016 in South Africa, when the Springboks rallied back from a loss in Cape Town to win a thrilling series 2-1.

Proudfoot echoed Springbok coach Allister Coetzee in praising the Irish as a very good Test side.

"They are very intelligent in terms of what they present to you. With them it's just not about brute force amongst their forwards but they always present you with different challenges," explained Proudfoot.

"We have to be alert and sharp in how we confront them, so therefore you have to be well-prepared in all aspects. We have made good strides as a pack this year and on Saturday we will be looking to continue to evolve as a pack.

"They are well-coached team and have a system that work for them and for Irish rugby. They are well-conditioned and in great shape to challenge us," added Proudfoot.

Mtawarira (95 caps) did not play in the Springboks' last Test outing, against the All Blacks in Cape Town, where the New Zealanders won an epic contest by one point.

According to Proudfoot it is great to have the prop back and praised the front ranker for his contribution to the team.

"Beast is playing the best rugby of his career and he is improving with each match that he plays. He and Steven Kitshoff are forming a great combo as looseheads - they complement and back each other in a fantastic way, with each giving us a very good performance whenever they get onto the field," reckons Proudfoot.

He also praised the leadership qualities of the most experienced Springbok prop in history.

"His leadership qualities are really good, and internally in the pack he brings a sense of calmness and focus, whilst he and Siya Kolisi are good lieutenants to the captain, Eben Etzebeth," reckons Proudfoot.

Meanwhile, the Springboks continued their preparations on Tuesday with a split training session. The forwards performed lineouts and scrums at the Belvedere Rugby Club while the backs went through their paces at the Donnybrook Stadium.

Springbok coach Allister Coetzee names his match 23 on Thursday.

Source: Sport24