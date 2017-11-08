8 November 2017

Kenya: Lover, Three Others Detained Over Murder of Rugby Star Mike Okombe

By Joseph Openda

Four people suspected to have been involved in the murder of rugby player Mike Okombe will remain in custody for seven days before they are charged in court.

This is after Nakuru Chief Magistrate Josephat Kalo granted a request by the investigating officer to have the suspects detained for more days to allow police to complete investigations.

Corporal Jacob Gathiuma, in a sworn affidavit, said the suspects - Ms Maryanne Mumbi, Mr Calvin Okoth, Mr Erick Mochache and Mr Vincent Omondi - had been arrested the previous day and police were yet to conclude investigations.

According to the officer, the four had to be arraigned in court on Tuesday so as to meet the 24-hour timeline as required by the law.

The court heard that police had made some discoveries at the scene of crime which were likely to lead to more arrests.

The suspects, however, through their lawyer Kamau Chomba, unsuccessfully opposed the application for detention, saying it infringed on the suspects' rights.

Mr Chomba accused the police of being unfair in handling his clients, yet they were only suspects.

The court allowed police to detain the four until Monday when they will be expected to take a plea.

