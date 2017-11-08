8 November 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Twelve Teams Set for Hoops Pre-Season Tourney

By Peter Kamasa

Twelve teams have registered to take part in the forthcoming hoops Pre-Season 2017-2018 tourney, which will run from November 16-26at Amahoro Indoor Stadium and Rafiki courts in Nyamirambo.

In the men's category, the teams which will be competing are 30 Plus BBC, APR BBC, Espoir BBC, IPRC-Kigali BBC, IPRC-South BBC, Patriots BC, REG BBC and UGB.

In the women category, teams like APR BBC, IPRC-South, The Hoops and Ubumwe will be competing for the title.

According to the Rwanda Basketball Federation, Secretary General, Richard Mutabazi the competition aims to prepare the teams before the league campaign starts.

The new season is scheduled to get underway on December 1. IPRC-South and Patriots BC won the last year's preseason after defeating The Hoops Women and REG men respectively.

APR and REG are defending champions of the national basketball league, while Rwanda Energy Group (men) and APR women basketball club are the champions of the 2017 Genocide Memorial Tournament (regional edition).

