Angola Needs Volunteers' Contribution - Official

Luanda — The current moment the country experiences requires the contribution by all organisations of the civil society, with the volunteerism playing a key role in the actions of solidarity.

This was said Tuesday by the technician of Ministry of Social Action, Family and Promotion of Women, Santa Ernesto.

The official was speaking at the opening of the Conference on "The importance of volunteering in the development and humanisation of societies".

The topic was presented by Brazilian ambassador to Angola, Vera Franco de Carvalho.

The meeting took place under the aegis of the Support Office and Family Counseling - Maria Ruth Neto, ahead of the celebration of National Independence Day, on

November 11.

According to Santa Ernesto, the organisations of the civil society, which have volunteerism at the heart of their activity, are playing an important role in the recovery of solidarity, love of neighbour and inter-help.

For various humanitarian, religious or political reasons, the voluntary work has always been conducted by civil society organisations, such as churches, non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and associations.

He defended the need for each citizen to become a volunteer by mobilising his family, friends and neighbours on the need of helping social development.

According to the official, there are no participatory community without families.

In turn, the Brazilian ambassador, Vera de Carvalho, spoke of the need to adopt a legislation that protect volunteering, described as fundamental in the humanisation of society.

The event served to reflect on the benefits of fraternity solidarity, friendship and love for neighbour, the values that contributed to conquest of national independence.