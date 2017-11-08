Uganda: NRM Official Accuses MPs of Stage-Managing Age Limit Meetings

Luweero — A senior official of the ruling National Resistance Movement has accused Members of Parliament who subscribe to the party of selfishness by stage-managing consultative meetings on the controversial plan to scrap age limit from the Constitution.

Ms Rebecca Nalwanga, the party secretary general in Luweero District says the MPs handpick individuals to attend the meetings and pass resolutions that the scheme tis popular.

"We have allowed some selfish MPs to stage-manage consultative meetings some of which have reportedly been conducted in bars to ensure that members of the public do not access them," she said. "While the idea of consultations is good, the manner in which some selfish individuals are conducting the exercise is a very big worry to many right-thinking Ugandans. If the party can refuse to consult some members of the party including me for fear of getting dissenting views, the entire exercise is bad for our future."

Ms Nalwanga, the former Luweero District Woman MP was speaking to journalists at the Pastoral Centre in Luweero Town on Tuesday.

She said the MPs are trying to hoodwink President Yoweri Museveni that the majority of the people in their respective constituencies support the scrapping of Article 102(b) from the Constitution.

The article bars people who are below the age of 35 and those above 75 from contesting for presidency.

Opponents of the plan say the amendment is intended to clear President Museveni, 73, contest again in 2021.

Ms Nalwanga says NRM officials have leant nothing from the past mistakes that led the country into political turmoil.

"We now have some selfish politicians who only mind about the money they are currently reaping from the exercise and ensuring that they appease the president. We should put our country ahead of our selfish desires," Ms Nalwanga.

This is not the first time that Ms Nalwanga has opposed the official party position.

During her term as MP, she opposed a Constitutional amendment on land in 2009.