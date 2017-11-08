7 November 2017

Botswana: Volleyball Tournament This Weekend

By Ketshepile More

Lobatse — Botswana Volleyball Federation in partnership with JB Sports will stage the JB Sports volleyball tournament this weekend.

BVF vice president (technical) George Keotsene said the tournament will be played in three weekends starting from this coming one.

Keotsene explained that this weekend the tournament will start with men's preliminaries in IHS Molepolole and Lobatse Sports Complex, while the ladies will play their games in the weekend ending November 18.

JB Sports sponsors the tournament with P300 000, and all BVF affiliates teams will be participating in the tournament.

Keotsene indicated that with Zone VI Championships around the corner, teams will be able to prepare for the championships.

He said this tournament; together with the Capital Motors tournament held in May this year were a perfect training exercise for international championships and tournament that Botswana teams participate in.

Further on, he said last year's Zone VI Championships saw eight teams from Botswana with six from men's side and two from the ladies.

Therefore, he said this year they hope even more teams will show interest and register for the Zone VI Championships.

The JB Sports tourney has four pools in the men's side; Pool A ( Police, Itekeng, Yaros Olympic Club), Pool B (BDF VI, Diphatsa, Prisons), Pool C (Kutlwano, Spiking Stars, Desert Kings), Pool D (Kalavango, Mafolofolo, Tanian, Mag Stimela).

Ladies teams have only two pools; Pool A (Kalavango, BDF VI, Dynamites, Phikwe) and Pool B (Kutlwano, Mafolofolo, Yaros, Spiking Stars, Mag Stimela).

