Kenya: Police Arrest Principal After Attempt to Open KCSE Exam Before Time

Police have arrested the principal of a school in Trans Nzoia County after she attempted to open KCSE examination papers before the stipulated time.

Acting Kenya National Exam Council chief executive Mercy Karogo said the principal was apprehended as she attempted to open the Chemistry exam papers on Monday.

Ms Karogo however assured Kenyans that the exam had not leaked.

"A teacher at the school, who appeared to be working in cahoots with the principal took off," she told the Nation on Tuesday.

EXAM CHEATING

The Knec acting boss said they would initiate disciplinary measures against the principal with her deputy now taking charge of the exam centre.

Earlier, Knec chairman George Magoha reiterated the government's resolve to stamp out exam cheating.

He said Knec had put in place systems to ensure that those caught in exam malpractices are arrested and action taken against them.

Meanwhile in Meru County, exams in two schools were separately delayed following a heavy downpour.

EXAM TRANSPORTATION

A vehicle ferrying exam papers to Machegene Secondary School got stuck in mud delaying the examination.

A bridge leading to Mulika in Tigania East also collapsed paralysing transport.

Officers ferrying examination materials to Lailuba Day Secondary School were forced to cross flooded sections of Muriri-Isiolo Road on foot delaying delivery of the papers.

PEACE

Elsewhere, Basic Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang asked grownups to allow the candidates to sit their exams without interference or disturbance.

"We sat examinations at one time, let us give the candidates sitting their national examinations the best environment," Dr Kipsang appealed.

The PS made the remarks when he witnessed the distribution of examination papers to schools in Dagoretti, including Precious Blood Riruta and Nembu Girls Secondary Schools.

In Nyeri County, a Kagumo High School student is sitting his exams in hospital after being admitted with abdominal pain.

SURGERY

Michael Muriuki was hospitalised on Saturday and has already sat four for papers at Outspan Hospital.

On Tuesday when the Nation visited him, he was sitting behind a small desk revising for his English exam.

"He came in with severe abdominal pains and was stabilised. We have been working to keep him comfortable as he sits his exams," Dr Mathenge Nduhiu, a surgeon at the hospital, said.

Although doctors say that his condition is stable, Michael is expected to undergo surgery after he completes this week's exams.

FREE EDUCATION

However, the candidate seemed to prefer his new environment saying:

"It is a quiet environment and there is less pressure. I feel motivated because there is a reason for everything and I expect to do well."

In a new development, secondary schools may initially have to grapple with overcrowding as the Ministry of Education seeks a 100 per cent transition from primary level next year.

Vocational Training PS Dinah Mwinzi said all students who sat the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education exams are meant to join secondary institutions, enticed with free schooling and better facilities.

"The ministry is working towards achieving a 100 per cent transition rate from primary to secondary level in a move meant to improve the education levels in the country," Dr Mwinzi said.

SECONDARYSCHOOLS

She spoke at Nyabururu Girls High School in Kisii County after witnessing the opening of the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exam container and the subsequent distribution of the materials in the region.

The PS said ministry officials will be going round secondary schools to assess the situation in terms of infrastructure, learning facilities and security.

She spoke as head teachers in Kakamega County opposed plans to have all 2017 KCPE candidates join secondary schools.

QUALITY LEARNING

Kenya Secondary Schools Heads Association branch chairman Godfrey Owori asked the government to ensure there will be quality education as it rolls out the free day secondary school programme.

Mr Owori said the government should address teacher shortage and ensure there are libraries, labs, and sufficient classrooms in the day schools.

"Day schools need to have attractive infrastructure so that the students will not struggle to join boarding schools," he added.

Reports by Ouma Wanzala, Elgar Machuka, Faith Nyamai, Shaban Makokha, Nicholas Komu, Isabel Githae, Andrew Malonza and Brian Moseti