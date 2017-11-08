Kenya: Youths Attempt to Block Tallying Centre in Nyamira Mini Poll

Officers from Nyamira Police Station were forced to fire into the air to disperse rowdy ODM youths who prevented candidates from other parties from accessing Sironga Primary School, the venue of the tallying of votes in the Bogichora Ward by-election.

The youths who were armed with stones and other crude weapons pelted a vehicle belonging to one of the 17 candidates vying for seat as it approached the entrance to the tallying centre, forcing its occupants to flee to safety.

Nyamira South OCPD Riko Ngare moved in swiftly to contain the situation.

"We were forced to fire rubber bullets into the air to disperse the rowdy youths who did not want other candidates to access the tallying centre, "Mr Ngare said.

The youths resisted police efforts to remove them from the entrance and were trying to enter the tallying centre "to protect ODM interest in the election."

"We can't allow the youths to enter into the tallying centre because they are not IEBC officials and are likely to cause chaos," Mr Ngare said.

Security was tightened as ballot boxes were brought in for tallying of the votes.