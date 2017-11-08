7 November 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Youths Attempt to Block Tallying Centre in Nyamira Mini Poll

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Henry Nyarora

Officers from Nyamira Police Station were forced to fire into the air to disperse rowdy ODM youths who prevented candidates from other parties from accessing Sironga Primary School, the venue of the tallying of votes in the Bogichora Ward by-election.

The youths who were armed with stones and other crude weapons pelted a vehicle belonging to one of the 17 candidates vying for seat as it approached the entrance to the tallying centre, forcing its occupants to flee to safety.

Nyamira South OCPD Riko Ngare moved in swiftly to contain the situation.

"We were forced to fire rubber bullets into the air to disperse the rowdy youths who did not want other candidates to access the tallying centre, "Mr Ngare said.

The youths resisted police efforts to remove them from the entrance and were trying to enter the tallying centre "to protect ODM interest in the election."

"We can't allow the youths to enter into the tallying centre because they are not IEBC officials and are likely to cause chaos," Mr Ngare said.

Security was tightened as ballot boxes were brought in for tallying of the votes.

Kenya

High Production Costs a Threat to Tea Sales

Kenya risks losing its top spot as a leading tea exporter resulting from high cost of production that is making the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.