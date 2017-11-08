Kenya: Reprieve for Patients as Cotu, NHIF Strike Deal on Visits

Cotu and the National Hospital Insurance Fund Board have reached an agreement that will see the insurer continue offering services as before.

Central Organisation of Trade Unions secretary-general Francis Atwoli made the announcement Tuesday, following an uproar when NHIF last week issued a directive limiting members' outpatient visits to only four per year.

Health Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu last week intervened and ordered the suspension of the directive until further notice.

NHIF REVIEW

Mr Atwoli said Cotu and the insurer had agreed on a number of issues during a meeting with NHIF chief executive officer Geoffrey Mwangi.

"We have agreed with the board that NHIF continues offering services the way it has been doing," he said.

He spoke in Nairobi after the consultative meeting.

The Cotu boss also said they had agreed to continue engaging the board and that they would set up a committee that would work closely with the top management of the fund for monitoring of the insurer's performance.

CONSULTATION

In addition, there will be regular consultations between the two parties to ensure any changes made by the board on any scheme are agreed on before being announced.

"The committee will be reporting to our organs whenever we meet and give updates on the activities of the fund so that we are on the same page," Mr Atwoli said.

"Regular consultations between the parties will also continue and any changes to the scheme will be consultative."

WORKERS

He said that as the main shareholders of the fund in terms of contribution, workers, through Cotu, would continue asking the board to make clarifications whenever changes happen.

"We are the main shareholders in this fund as we represent about 2.5 million workers.

"Most of them are contributors to NHIF and anything happening at the fund impacts on us directly.

"That is why we had a meeting with the CEO. We wanted him to shed more light on what is happening," he said.

At the same time, Mr Atwoli defended the move by the NHIF on the changes to the outpatient visits, and the action by CS Mailu stopping the implementation of the new rules, saying that both were carrying out their mandates.

MANDATE

He said Dr Mailu did not interfere with the activities of the board as he was acting within his powers as a regulator.

"I think the CS was within his rights and authority to regulate, and so he did not interfere. The function of a Cabinet Secretary is to regulate the fund on behalf of the government."

He added that the board was also not out of order when it issued the directive on the maximum number of outpatient visits, adding that dynamism in an organisation entails making changes.

Mr Atwoli said some changes can be positively received, while others are seen negatively.