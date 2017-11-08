Kenyans on Tuesday woke up to news that the 280 characters provision on Twitter was now available worldwide.

Tweeps started testing the new feature that doubles their tweets' length early in the morning, with many lamenting how their timelines looked like encyclopedias.

Twitter tested the 280 characters with select users in September and has now rolled out the feature to all users.

The company said users should not worry about their timelines being flooded by lengthy tweets as during testing, "only five per cent of tweets sent were longer than 140 characters and only two per cent were over 190 characters. As a result, your timeline reading experience should not substantially change, you'll still see about the same amount of tweets in your timeline."

Here are some Kenyan tweeps who enjoyed the new character limit.

#280characters naona sasa twitter ni 280 characters, ama ni vako?

acha nitype nione kaa ni ukweli. hata nimeishiwa na words za kutype nitauliza yule witness wa plane crash na kabati fatal road accident #RIPWahomeGakuru . ok bye, nimeamini sasa ni ukweli mtupu,acha niende hivi

- Erah Kamonji 🇰🇪 (@erah_k) November 8, 2017

Okay, the 280 characters test is over and twitter has made the big announcement. You can now tweet more than 140 characters. It is a small change but quite big for twitter. Here is me breaking my 280 characters virginity. Welcome to the new age twitter. Happy Happy tweeting world

- CLEMENT (@SamGakunyi) November 7, 2017

Its interesting how you see people you know getting a chance at #280Characters on your TL & you lowkey envy them. Watching them squander it, thinking you'd have made better use of it if you got it. Then when you actually do, you have nothing interesting to say.

Like right now.

- Koome Gitobu (@KoomeGitobu) November 8, 2017

Waking up to a stuffy TL, tweets longer than the Kenyan crisis and election period, tweets looking like encyclopedia pages.

I pray to God to give me strength & patience to be able to stand these long azz tweets. #280characters issa devil.

- Kenya West© (@KinyanBoy) November 8, 2017

Twitter has rolled out the #280characters limit after a successful September test run. It will be fun to read the long stories people have to tell. Watching... .waiting!!! Still can't get to 280..what else should I write? Loading... ..

- Anne Okumu (@AnnOkumu) November 8, 2017

G O O D

M O R N I N G

F A M !

Trying to reach 280 characters but I can't.

- #GetLucky (@Allan_Lucky) November 8, 2017

Dhdhdjdjdjdhdhdjdjdjdjdjdjdjdjdjdjdjdd djdjdjdjdjd djdjdisososososososoeoegdidjd didjdvsjwksvsisowow eisjsgsiskksgsusksihsgsks sjsksjsgsyskshsjsosos kstdowgwgwuwiwosbdusk siskksgsguohsgsjs sisiskwkgsus sisjshwowjwgskw sushskshsgsisis siwhsiwoshsysos sjskh 280 characters #First280

- Willian Otieno (@WILLLANO13) November 8, 2017

I will have to tell JUBILEE and their accomplishes in stealing Kenya economy in the name of coming together. Am just trying to see whether for real I can tweet twice what I used to rweer. For sure it is haven't even completed the characters... NASAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA RESISTANCEEEEEEE

- H.E. President of Ke (@Isaacmakone) November 8, 2017

Wondering what to do with 280 characters. 😩😩 pic.twitter.com/DdrrG36gzo

- Sam Gitonga (@sagitonga) November 8, 2017