7 November 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Assailants Killed in Shoot-Out in Cacuaco

Luanda — Two alleged criminals were killed Monday in Luanda's Cacucao district, following an exchange of gunfire with agents of the National Police (PN), ANGOP learned Tuesday.

According to the director of the Office of Institutional Communication and Press of the Provincial Delegation of the Interior Ministry (MININT), intendant Chief Mateus de Lemos Rodrigues, of the group, two alleged robbers were detained and one is on the run.

"It all happened around 3:00 p.m., on Fidel de Castro Ruz Avenue, in the direction of Cacuaco / Viana, when five assailants robber a commercial establishment and in a retread shop.

