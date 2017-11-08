Kenya: Free Education for Day Scholars On

Parents with children in day secondary schools will not pay fees from January while national and extra-county institutions will charge Sh53,554 and 40,535, respectively.

A circular on the rollout of free day secondary education addressed to head teachers and education officers says the government will pay Sh22,244 per year for each student, up from the current Sh12,870.

Day scholars will only be required to buy uniforms and lunch. Previously, they paid Sh9,374 each per year.

FUNDS

The circular, which is signed by Education Principal Secretary Belio Kipsang says the first disbursement for 2018 will be done next month and the rest in April and August.

He, however, said disbursement will only be made to schools that are registered and are headed by a Teachers Service Commission (TSC)-appointed principal.

In addition, the school must have submitted accurate enrolment data and bank account details.

"All schools management, especially principals, are expected to ensure prudence in the use of school funds and to adhere to the laid-down financial regulations as stipulated in the financial management instructions handbook," Dr Kipsang states in the document.

BANK ACCOUNT

The government will pay for teaching, learning materials and examinations, repairs and maintenance, local travel and transport, administration costs, electricity, water and conservancy, activity fee, personal emoluments and medical and insurance.

The capitation will be disbursed in the ratio of 50:30:20.

"Under the operation account, schools may seek authority from the county education boards to wire savings or surplus funds from one item to another when it is necessary but the same does not apply for tuition accounts except for items within the vote head such as textbooks and laboratory equipment or chalk," the document adds.

CHARGES

National schools and extra-county schools in Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru, Kisumu and Eldoret will charge parents Sh53,554 while the government will provide Sh22,244, making it a total of Sh75,798 per student yearly.

Boarding schools and extra county schools in other areas of the country will charge parents Sh40,535 while the government will pay Sh22,244, adding up to Sh62,779 a year.

Parents with children with disabilities will be required to pay Sh10,790, down from Sh37,210, while the government will now pay Sh57,974 up from Sh32,600.

OPENING DATES

Schools will open on January 2 and close on April 6 in the first term, which will have 14 weeks.

Second term will start on April 30 and end on August 3 while third term will run from August 27 to October 26.

The examination period for Standard Eight pupils next year is scheduled for October 29 to November 1.

Form Four candidates will sit their examinations from November 5 to 30.