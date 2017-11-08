Angola: Remains of General João De Matos Laid to Rest At Alto DAs Cruzes

Luanda — The remains of the former Chief of General Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), João de Matos, were buried on Tuesday afternoon in the Alto das Cruzes cemetery in Luanda.

In the presence of family members, members of the government, Members of Parliament, high-ranking officials of the Angolan Armed Forces, members of higher courts, politicians, religious entities, diplomats, among others, the last tribute was paid to one of the most outstanding officers of the FAA.

In reading the funeral eulogy, the former chief of the General Staff of the FAA and his comrade-in-arms, army general Francisco Pereira Furtado, under a commotion, highlighted the qualities of João de Matos, whom he referred to as "a emblematic figure of the recent history of Angola and the FAA."

For this reason, he said that his deeds will always be remembered by all, including those who lived with him in different historical moments such as the coming generations of FAA, "an institution that served with bravery, courage and perseverance."